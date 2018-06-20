× Man accused in credit union robbery wanted by FBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Federal Bureau of Investigation released information on a man they say was involved in a credit union robbery last year.

The incident happened on July 3, 2017 at the Hope Credit Union in the 2900 block of Ridgeway, WREG reported at the time.

According to federal agents, one of the men involved in the incident was Arnold Eden of Memphis. They said Eden approached the teller with a note demanding money and then fled the scene on foot once he got what he wanted.

He then stole a vehicle from a family member and fled to Chattanooga. The car was recovered, but so far agents have not been able to locate their suspect.

If you know where he is call the FBI at the Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300, Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH, or submit an online tip at tips.fbi.gov.