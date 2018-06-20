Live at 9: Camp SAY, Shelby Farms development & Watercooler Wednesday

Camp SAY comes to Memphis

From former Vice President Joe Biden to songwriter Ed Sheeran to actor James Earl Jones, stuttering is a hurdle countless successful people have jumped over.

Now the folks at the Orpheum are helping young people write their own success story, by bringing Camp SAY to Memphis. Travis Robertson and Jennifer McGrath talked about the program on Live at 9.

The development of Shelby Farms

From Graceland to the Civil Rights Museum to Beale Street, Memphis has its share of unique landmarks. But one of its most unique is literally a land-mark: it’s 4,500 acres of land that makes up the largest urban park in the United States.

The development of Shelby Farms is the subject of a new book, written by Tom Jones. Jen Andrews is Shelby Farms’ CEO.

Watercooler Wednesday

Guess FM’s Steve Conley, 98.1 The Max’s Danni Bruns and WREG’s own Todd Demers talks about all the trending topics that has social media abuzz.