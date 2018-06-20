× Inspection reveals unnecessary deaths, unsanitary conditions at Memphis VA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal review of the Memphis Veteran Affairs Medical Center shows some major violations.

From unsanitary conditions to veterans unnecessarily dying in their care, there are a lot of areas in need of improvement.

The inspection was conducted over a week-period in January.

Veteran Sean Higgins worked at the hospital for a decade before being fired for what the VA called “disrupted behavior” and has reported several violations to the state noted in the review.

“We deserve better than what we’re getting. We truly do,” he said. “They are truly a house of horrors.”

Along with unsanitary conditions, such as soiled furniture and dirty air ducts where food is prepared, there are also treatment concerns.

In a two-year period, nine patients developed pressure ulcers while at the facility, 16 patients with serious treatable conditions died at the facility and two patients developed catheter-related bloodstream infections.

“Out of every 2,000 veterans, a veteran dies in the Memphis VA and that’s unacceptable,” Higgins said.

The hospital blamed the issues on lack of communication, personnel and training.

They’ve hired more people and said they’re working to fix all of the listed problems.

“This has been going on for far too long,” Higgins said.

The report says the facility generally has stable executive leadership and active engagement with employees.

However, only half of the patients said they’d recommend the hospital to their friends and family.

Higgins says it’s clear drastic changes need to be made.

“They need to fire everyone from the director on down to front line management. It’s the only way you’re going to get the corrosive environment out of that facility.”

He says he’s been spearheading this fight for years now and hopes others will speak up and join him.

We reached out to the hospital but have not yet heard back.

We also reached out to Congressman Steve Cohen’s Office since he’s been vocal about improving conditions at the hospital, but we have not heard back from him either.

Copy of federal review of Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center