× Former LeMoyne-Owen coach celebrates 100 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former LeMoyne-Owen basketball coach Jerry Johnson is celebrating his 100th birthday on Wednesday.

To help him celebrate Mayor Jim Strickland has declared today as “Coach Jerry Johnson Day” and will honor the coach at a ceremony at City Hall.

Johnson retired in 2007 after coaching the Magicians for 46 years. He`s the only men`s basketball coach to ever bring a national championship title home to Tennessee.

Johnson received many honors in his lifetime, including the keys to LeMoyne-Owen and the city even named a street after him.