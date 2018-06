× Fire crews put out blaze at North Memphis home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department put out a fire at a home in the 900 block of Barbara Street in North Memphis Wednesday evening.

Wayne Cooke says the house is a vacant home.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 6:30 p.m. It was brought under control within 20 minutes.

There were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.