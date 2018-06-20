× Does It Work: The Ziploc Space Bag

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Anne Burruss, mother of two, knows that creating extra space in any closet in the house is always a challenge.

“There`s a lot of clothing, blankets, stuffed animals. And I have things from when they were born to where they are now. Things that I’m not ready to get rid of because they are important and valuable to me.”

There’s even the stuff they don’t yet need.

“Some pants that Jack would be able to wear next year but they’re just out of season right now. Trying to find a way to store all of this.”

She hopes the Ziploc Space Bag can live up to it’s compressing claim. The six-bag variety box comes with a medium and large flat bag, a large and extra large cube, a suitcase bag and one carry on bag.

First up, the pile of pants.

Burruss placed 10 of her son’s pants into the suitcase bag, sealed it then rolled out the air from the bag.

“You had 10 pairs of pants to store for next, which started out this big. Now it got this big.”

Pretty impressive for just rolling by hand!

Next up, baby blankets.

Burruss stuffed nine baby blankets into the large cubed bag. Again she sealed it then grabbed her vacuum.

“It is not moving. It is air tight.”

For our final test: a king size comforter.

Burruss squeezed her thick winter comforter into the extra large storage bag. She sealed it and grabbed the nozzle from her vacuum and once again removed all the air from the bag.

“So, in the space of the closet, I think we can probably fit five comforters, king size comforter, the blankets and the pants.”

“I can pull them out easily and reuse them when we change out for winter verses spring and summer. It’s easily accessible. I think it`s amazing. ”

Ziploc Space Bag, you passed the Does It Work test.