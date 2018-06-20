× Bryant creates Mississippi school safety task force

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant says he’s establishing a school safety task force to study shooting threats, prevention and response.

Bryant signed the executive order Tuesday creating the task force.

The Republican governor says Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher will lead the group. The executive order doesn’t identify other members.

Bryant tasks the group with sending him a written report on current safety procedures, identifying potential threats, evaluating current school response efforts and recommending improvements.

The state Office of Homeland Security, part of the Department of Public Safety, has been leading school shooting response training for Mississippi schools. The most common course taught is Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events, or CRASE, which seeks to teach school personnel how to flee, barricade against or attack a shooter.