New Cash Saver, shops coming to former Southgate Kroger site

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new grocery store and retail shops are headed to a South Memphis neighborhood.

Carolyn Nelson lives near the Southgate Shopping Center and was sad to see the Kroger there shut down earlier this year.

“Even though it’s another grocery store in this area, I like Kroger better. It was a better of selection than everything.”

She says she still comes to the area several times a week and is excited to hear new development is on the horizon.

“I think that’ll be wonderful because I live in this area and I won’t have to go so far. I’d like to see some new shops.”

On Thursday, EDGE board members approved a PILOT project to bring a Cash Saver grocery store and seven retail stores to the center.

Two of those shops would be larger and considered anchors to help bring in customers.

Rick James, owner of the Castle Retail Group, says Cash Saver offers what the South Memphis neighborhood needs: Affordable and healthy food options.

“Supermarkets are still the number one retail visit per week and so that’s good for everybody else that’s in the center,” James said.

He’s confident it’ll survive in the center even though Kroger didn’t.

“We’re very, very familiar with what the customers look for and what they expect out of a grocery store. Everything from assortment and variety to freshness.”

The center is about 40 percent vacant right now.

They’re hopeful this will launch it into thriving area while creating jobs and removing blight along the way.

They expect the Cash Saver to open in August.