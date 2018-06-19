× Woman accused of hitting officer with her car identified by police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The woman accused of hitting a police officer who was responding to a domestic violence situation on Monday has been identified by police.

Megan Smith, 27, was charged with aggravated assault, assault and resisting official detention.

Witnesses said police were already at the house in the 4800 block of Berrydale Tuesday when a woman came driving up in a minivan, hit an officer’s car, then got out and punched the officer. He was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after sustaining a head injury.

The officer has since been released from the hospital.

The act was intentional, police said. However, they didn’t reveal why Smith attacked the officer.

A mugshot of Smith has not been made available.