Video showing toddler climbing locked pool ladder goes viral

MASSACHUSETTS — A viral video out of Massachusetts is enough to make any parent's heart stop. A toddler caught on camera climbing the outside of a locked pool ladder, making it almost to the top before his parents swoop in and grab him.

For many, a pool ladder acts as an extra safety precaution, but now little Cody's parents are thinking that might not be enough.

"As far as I'm concerned, no ladder is safe," said Keith Wyman.

According to CNN affiliate WPRI, the ladder was locked and covering the steps, but the little boy was able to grab in between the slits and pull himself up. His father, who was watching him the entire time, couldn't believe it.

"My heart dropped."

His parents hope the video will serve as a warning to others.

"You could do all these things, safety precautions, but your eyes, you have to keep em on them at all times," said Tonya Sostre.