Video of California woman’s arrest goes viral

A recent arrest is gaining wide spread attention after it was posted to social media over the weekend.

According to CNN affiliate KAEF-TV, officers at Humboldt State University made a traffic stop after they witnessed someone hanging out of a sunroof while driving down the street. They pulled the car over and arrested the individual.

But things quickly escalated when 20-year-old Samantha Alonso Luna reportedly gave police a different name. At the time, police said she was also drunk.

The video that was posted to social media started after that point.

“What other information can we have?” asked Alonso Luna.

“That’s it, that’s all you need,” replied the officer.

“That’s all the information?”

“Yes, what other information do you think you need?”

“Why are you being so rude?”

“You’re the one who’s being rude.”

“How am I being rude?”

“Seriously? You’re about two minutes from going to jail for public intoxication. Do you not understand that? So I would stop talking if I were you,” the officer said. “When I asked your last name then you should have told me Alonso Luna.”

“That is my last name. Alonso Luna is my last name.”

“What’s on your license?”

“Alonso Luna.”

“And that’s what you should have told me.”

“My last name is Luna. You know what? My dad isn’t my actual dad.”

“Get out of the car.”

“No I’m not getting out of the car. No I’m not.”

“You’re going to jail.”

“What the f***.”

“You are going to jail.”

“Get it on video, get it on video, get it on video!”

“You’re going to jail. You don’t get to resist.”

“I told you my license number you crazy f****** b****.”

“Let go of my hair,” the officer screamed.

“Let go of me, let go of me!”

The scuffle ended with the woman on the ground, still grabbing the officer’s hair.

“Sam, stop resisting!”

“Stop resisting!”

“Let go of her hair!”

“No!” the suspect screamed.

“Let go of her hair.”

“Cut my hair, seriously, cut my hair,” the officer can be heard saying. “Cut my hair, I don’t care. Thank you.”

Alonso Luna is now threatening legal action, but UPD Chief Donn Peterson said there’s more to the story than what’s being shown on social media.

“So they were out working and they observed a vehicle driving in Arcata with a person hanging out through an open sunroof and I don’t want to assume, but that’s definitely not okay. It’s a dangerous situation, so that’s what drew their attention, and when they conducted a traffic stop based upon that, it did appear that several of the occupants of the vehicle were intoxicated and underage. Beyond that, we’re still investigating this, and I really don’t want to say too much more. Obviously, there’s been a lot of social media attention. I’m aware of that. I’ve watched the videos. There’s other videos that I’ve watched as well, not the ones that were released on social media. And so, you know my part here is to do a fair and objective analysis of everything that occurred.”

“I think that right now though, at this stage, it’s just way too soon to – what I would say is the video that’s posted on social media – the one that I saw – started quite a long ways after the incident began, so it’s not inclusive of everything. And I think to judge one way or the other would be completely inappropriate at this point.”