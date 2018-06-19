× Traffic on I-40 shuts down after 18-wheeler fire sparks grass fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Traffic on I-40 shut down after an 18-wheeler fire sparked a grass fire Tuesday evening, officials say. The accident happened on I-40 westbound, east of Highway 64 near Wolfchase Galleria.

Eastbound lanes on I-40 have since re-opened, but westbound is down to one lane.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says the truck was carrying titanium.

Crews are now redirecting traffic to another road to avoid an even bigger back up.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation expects the scene to be cleared by 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is working the truck fire, and the Shelby County Fire Department is working the grass fire.

There is now word on what caused the 18-wheeler fire.

We will update you as more information becomes available.