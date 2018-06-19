Police: Serial robber strikes again

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a serial robber struck again with officers still trying to track him down.

His latest target was the Subway at Elmore Road and Summer Avenue that was robbed Monday night.

The suspect is accused of committing four robberies that have all happened in the same general area in northeast Memphis. Three of the four robberies were caught on camera.

Each time, police say, he wears the same outfit.

He follows the same routine during the robberies.

For example, during a robbery at Family Dollar the suspect was seen walking up to the clerk while pretending to buy a soda. He then showed a handgun in his waistband and demanded money from the cash register.

Police say he grabbed the cash and took off.

RC Anderson's son just started working at that Family Dollar.

He says he's worried for his son's safety.

“I’m highly concerned," Anderson says, "Hopefully, nothing happen to him to the point where he has to leave this place and do without a job, because we just can’t put him in harms way. We’re concerned about it very much, very much."

A nearby hair salon is one of the other businesses that's been robbed. Jasmine Hughes is best friends with the owner. Hughes is just glad the suspect didn't shoot anyone.

"She's doing okay, making the best of it. I mean, it happens but you have to be grateful that you're still alive and that you still have your life. So, you just make the best of it," Hughes says, "People work hard for their money and you don't want to feel like you're not safe where you do make money at."

Thankfully, no one has been hurt in these robberies. People we talked with fear it's only a matter of time.

The suspect is described as a 6-foot-tall white man in his mid 30’s to early 40’s, wearing a ball cap and sunglasses with a distinctive band aid or patch on his neck.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.