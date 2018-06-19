× Police searching for suspects after man violently attacked at Lamar gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have released surveillance video that captured the moment a man was attacked at a local gas station.

On June 6th, officers responded to the gas station in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue south of American Way.

The disoriented victim stated he had approached three men at the pump and that’s when one of them brandished a knife and attacked. He was stabbed multiple times during the encounter.

The entire incident wasn’t shown on the video police released, but afterwards the suspect can be seen calmly walking back to the car. The three men got into a silver Infiniti and headed west on Lamar.

No arrests have been made at this point.

If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.