× Police searching for suspects after 17 year old shot in drive by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are searching for a man who allegedly opened fire on a juvenile late Monday evening.

According to police, the shooting call came from the 1900 block of St. Elmo around 11:30 p.m. That’s where they found a 17-year-old boy who had been shot in the right knee.

The teen told police he walking down the street with some friends when a car passed him going the opposite way. The driver suddenly did a u-turn, came back towards them and opened fire.

Only one person was hurt.

If you can help call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.