Pass It On: A neighbor lends a helping hand

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Maybe you've heard it said, "Good fences make good neighbors." Well, sometimes that's true.

Meet our play maker Julie Robbins.

"This is my next door neighbor. They have had a hard time for a really long time. She broke her arms several years ago, had trouble with her medical insurance and was never able to get that actually fixed. So she's lost use of that arm. She's been raising a grandson, and they haven't had heat or air in years."

Times have been tough for the Jones family.

"Her husband just got diagnosed with cancer three or four weeks ago, and he had to retire earlier than expected," Robbins said.

This family needs help.

It's time to pass it on.

We are passing on $300 from WREG and $300 from our anonymous donor in Nesbit, MS.

That brings the total to $600.

Julie makes a quick phone call to make sure her neighbor is home.

We're on. It's time to spring out Pass It On surprise.

Moments later, we meet the Jones family.

Our play maker counted out the cash, $600 total.

"Thank you all so much," Deniece Jones said. "Words can't even express. I have two wonderful friends. They've both helped us since all this has been going on with his cancer."

Deniece and her husband are both battling health issues.

Our Pass It On surprise will help, but it can't replace the love and concern of a loving neighbor.