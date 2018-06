× Northeast Memphis shooting leaves one dead, second injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A double shooting in northeast Memphis leaves one person dead and a second in the hospital.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Country Trail Drive which is near Reese and Appling.

So far, police haven’t released any details about what led to the shooting.

We are working to get information on any suspects, as well as the second victim’s condition.