× Man says four guns stolen from apartment while he was at doctor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man wants answers after coming home to find his apartment ransacked and his guns stolen, and he thinks it may be an inside job.

“I felt violated, angry, upset, hurt,” said Ronald Baldridge, who lives at independent apartments on Martin Luther King Boulevard. “I went to the doctor at 11:16 yesterday morning and I was gone up until 5:30.”

When he came home, his apartment was trashed. Now more guns may be on the streets in Memphis.

“I noticed my bags were all on the floor so he and I rolled back at the same time and I saw where all my guns were gone.”

One pistol and three high-power rifles that he says were in gun cases were all gone, along with a bulletproof vest and a lot of ammo.

Baldridge thinks someone who works on the property with a key is behind the crime because there was no damage to his door.

“The door was locked,” Baldridge said. “The windows wasn’t broken, they’re not open, they’re not damaged. How can a person come home to a place when it’s locked and your stuff is stolen and the cameras don’t even work.”

Residents say their security cameras have been broken for almost two years and it’s a huge safety concern because they can’t see who’s committing these crimes. They say several cars have been broken into and tags have been stolen.

We spotted two cameras inside and one outside.

“The cameras outside don’t work and the cameras in here don’t work so it’s setting us up for failure. A person can come in here and get killed at any given time.”

We tried to talk to management about the safety and security issues. We rang the bell twice at two different times Tuesday.

Baldridge says he just hopes police can find the weapons.

“I’m worried about the ammo getting out there on the streets as well as people getting killed with my weapons,” Baldridge said.