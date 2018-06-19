× Man finds out stolen card he tried to use at Arkansas restaurant belonged to waitress

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — Talk about revenge.

A suspected thief tried to use a stolen credit card at an Arkansas restaurant, but the card belonged to the waitress he was trying to pay.

Shamon West is accused of breaking into a car Sunday at a Pine Bluff gas station, where he stole a woman’s purse.

Police say he ate at the restaurant where the woman works Tuesday afternoon.

When she went to ring the bill up, she realized the credit card was hers and called police.

West was arrested on the spot.

He has been charged with forgery, theft by receiving, and three outstanding warrants.