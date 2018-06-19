× Man charged after driving forklift through Lit Restaurant Supplies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody after he broke into a downtown business and caused all sorts of damage.

Jerry Modesto was charged with burglary, vandalism and theft of property after he broke into Lit Restaurant Supplies on Union Avenue on June 17. Shortly after police arrived, they witnessed the 29-year-old drive a forklift through the metal roll up door and iron security gate. Once outside, he reportedly continued to drive away before being stopped by police.

After investigating the scene, officers determined Modesto entered the business through a glass window. He then rummaged through the warehouse causing at least $3,400 of damage.

This is not the first time Modesto has been in trouble with the law. In 2007, he was arrested after trespassing at Collierville High School.