Live at 9: Manuel Duran update, the NBA draft & cooking with Judy Douglas

Update on Manuel Duran

Today is day 78 for a Memphis journalist arrested for being in the United States illegally. Manuel Duran recently won a stay of deportation, but as the national divide over immigration widens, he and his family remain in limbo.

His fiance Melisa Valdez and attorney Christy Swatzell joined us on Live at 9.

Crosstown Arts’ residency program

Listen up, artists: there’s a job out there that could come with a free place to live and meals to boot.

Mary Jo Karimnia with Crosstown Arts explained how the residency program works.

The NBA draft

We’ll soon find out what the Grizzlies have to work with next season as they try to get back into what has become routine for the team: post – season play. Do they look for immediate help with shooting, or take a more long term approach such as their Mike Conley pick in 2007 that has worked out so well.

Jason Wexler talked about that with us on Live at 9.

Cooking with Judy Douglas

Judy Douglas started out as just another home baker, but once word of her pound cakes spread she found herself selling them in more than a dozen stores in Memphis and Nashville. Her cakes have even been featured on the GVC channel.

She stopped by to give us some pointers on how to create some baking magic in your own kitchen.