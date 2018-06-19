City awards Memphis Housing Authority $900,000 to repair headquarters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —The agency working to help Memphis find better housing may finally get better working conditions for its employees.

The city awarded the Memphis Housing Authority just over $900,000 to repair its aging, dilapidated headquarters near Downtown Memphis.

The building is filled with faulty air conditioning units, holes and windows that have been cracked by bullets from shootings in the park across the street.

"At least let them have a building where they don't have to worry about water dripping on their head and broken windows," city councilman Edmund Ford Jr. said.

Employees at MHA are still expected to show up to work ready to help more than 13,000 people.

Barry Betts is among that number of people who, at one point in their life, found themselves looking for a lifeline of independence.

"I was homeless once before, and they helped get me a home."

Bobby Gordon no longer has to rely on the housing authority, but wants to see it thrive because there are still so many people who need help with housing.

He says he's glad the city approved money on Tuesday to bring this outdated building back to life.

"Thanks to God, the housing authority and others I was able to graduate from being homeless to being on my own and independent."

"Before we close out our books on June 30th, I'm glad the administration and the council approved the money so we can start the process,"

The process will include installing a new fire alarm, new windows, up to date software programs and a new AC system.

Although, there will still be work that needs to be done, the city says they are on board to help those who help others.

Overall, we are told the building needs an investment close to $1.5 million, and more money could come their way.

On July 10, the MHA could go to the next City Council meeting with updates or a new request for more funding.

