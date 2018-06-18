Suspect sentenced to 30 years for the kidnapping, murder of Jonesboro woman in 2016

EARLE, Ark. — An Earle, Arkansas man will spend the 30 years in prison for the kidnapping and murder of a Dollar Tree worker.

Dawaun Logan pleaded not guilty to several charges, including second-degree murder.

Logan and two other men were arrested.

In 2016, Assistant Manager Loretta Pixler and several other employees were leaving the store for the evening when they were approached by a man demanding money.

She was forced to drive her car to Poinsett County where a car slammed into the vehicle.

Pixler’s car was found abandoned near Trumann.

She was dead at the scene.

Two other suspects, Byron Ford of Lepanto and Rodney Watkins of West Memphis, are charged in the case.