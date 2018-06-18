× Police officer injured responding to domestic violence call

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was rushed to the Regional Medical Center after sustaining a head injury Monday morning.

The incident happened in the 4800 block of Berrydale Avenue.

According to police, the officer was responding to a domestic violence call when a driver hit his car head-on. He reportedly suffered a head injury and was escorted to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Authorities said he is expected to be okay.

Witnesses said police were already at the house when a woman came driving up in a minivan, hit an officer’s car, then got out and punched an officer.

A blue minivan with front-end damage could be seen on the street, and a woman was taken from the back of a police squad car in handcuffs and put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

MPD hasn’t confirmed the name of the officer who was hit, or the woman who was in the squad car.

As for the officer, police said he is up and talking, and his family is by his side.

Memphis police escorting an ambulance with an officer inside to the hospital. We’re told his car was struck while on a domestic violence call, causing a head injury.

It sounds like he’s going to be okay. We’ll have live updates at noon on @3onyourside from the scene & hospital. pic.twitter.com/RPfdwFMHQA — Bridget Chapman (@bchapman_WREG3) June 18, 2018