× Police: Father threatens to ‘slit’ son’s throat for touching coffee cup

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis step father is behind bars after allegedly threatening to kill a child after touching his coffee cup.

Late Sunday evening, police responded to a home in the 6500 block of Baybrook Lane where a woman told them her husband had threatened to harm one of her children. She said Robert Maher had been drinking all day when one of the kids allegedly touched a coffee cup.

Reportedly enraged, Maher got close to the child’s face and threatened to “f*** him up” and “slit his throat” if he touched the cup again. The incident reportedly led to a fight in the household, during which he again threatened the child and his mother.

Another child ran to a next door neighbor’s home for help. That individual also confirmed the threatens to officers.

Thankfully, the child and mother are expected to be okay.

As for the dad, he was charged with two counts of domestic assault.