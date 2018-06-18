× Police: 20 year old charged in weekend attempted murder, robbery

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 20 year old is behind bars after allegedly opening fire during a robbery over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon in the 5600 block of Myers. Those inside the home told police several individuals jumped out of a dark-colored Audi, burst into their home and tried to rob them. At one point, one of the suspects – identified by police as Terrance Jones – opened fire striking at least two victims multiple times.

A neighbor was also injured when multiple “projectiles” traveled through a neighbor’s wall hitting a man sitting on his couch.

The suspects got away with at least one weapon.

Police didn’t say exactly how many suspects were involved in the robbery and shooting.

Jones was charged with multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.