Memphis police investigating double homicide in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are investigating a double homicide at the The Villas at Willow Creek Apartments in Parkway Village.

Authorities told WREG’s Melissa Moon they found the first victim dead next to a gold and tan SUV. He had reportedly been shot around 5:50 a.m. Monday.

While canvassing the area for evidence, they discovered a female in the breezeway between two apartments. She was also dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators are not sure what led up to the shooting, but said the victims are not related to one another. The suspect may have been known to the victims, but is not yet in custody.

Police investigating homicide at The Villas at Village Lake Apts. Man face down by the gold /tan SUV pic.twitter.com/NMXyXZYsjy — melissa moon (@MMoon_WREG3) June 18, 2018