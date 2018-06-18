Manhunt Monday: Who killed Frankie Sanders?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just days before the Christmas holiday a family had to bury their loved one.

Now, Anita Sanders holds out hope that someone will be able to help police find her brother's killer.

"It was just a random robbery, and they took his life."

Memphis Police say Frankie Sanders was murdered in front of his home on Lucy in South Memphis in 2016 just a week before Christmas.

"Frankie was a very caring and kind person. He would do anything you needed him to do. It was no problem," his sister, Anita, said.

His family believes he was getting groceries out of his car when he was robbed and shot.

"I was told that he was bum rushed. He was bum rushed by four people, and one apparently pulled the trigger," Anita said.

Sanders was able to call for help.

"He called 911. The dispatcher answered and he said he had been shot. He gave them the address, and he also gave them the description of the four guys that did this to him."

Investigators have questioned several people, but no one has been charged.

"When it first happened, I couldn't sleep. I tossed and turned all night. I would wake up and see nobody but Frankie," Anita said.

Detectives say Sanders' murder case has been difficult to solve because he didn't know his killers.

"Random ones are a lot scarier, because it it's random it could have easily been me or anybody else," she said.

If you know who killed 55-year-old Frankie Sanders, call Memphis Police at (901)-528-CASH.

All calls are confidential.