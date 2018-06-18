Live at 9: Electric scooters, honoring the Fort Pillow massacre victims & Chef Elle

Bird’s electric scooters and the city of Memphis

Another form of transportation is hitting the streets. The company Bird launched here in Memphis allowing residents to rent electric scooters and ride them throughout the city. But this same service has created issues for cities across the country. For example Nashville suspended the service pending new regulations after the city had to impound 411 of the scooters.

Council members Worth Morgan and Patrice Robinson talked about that on Live at 9.

Honoring the Fort Pillow massacre victims

Military historians have called April 12, 1864, one of the bleakest days in U.S. history because of events that happened just 67 miles from Memphis. The Battle of Fort Pillow became the Massacre of Fort Pillow, as many Union soldiers were killed after surrendering. Historians have suggested the Confederate troops were enraged because African Americans were among the Union troops.

Tomorrow, the African Americans who died will be honored with an historic marker at Memphis National Cemetery. Callie Herd is behind the effort and Joe Williams is the great-grandson of one of the soldiers killed.

Make A Difference Monday

On this Make A Difference Monday we met the Shelby County leaders who are giving kids a safe way to celebrate the summer.

Peppa Williams is the brains behind the Safe Summer Block Parties and he got a big assist from the Shelby County Commission, Memphis City Council and Shelby County School Board.

Chef Elle’s five ingredients pie

Want an easy pie your family will love? Chef Elle Green stopped by Live at 9 to teach us how to make her mother’s five ingredient pie.