Good Samaritan saves couple being held at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple is safe this morning thanks to the heroic actions of a good Samaritan.

The alleged incident happened Sunday in the 1300 block of Walnut Hall at the Lynnfield Place Apartments.

The couple told police they were unloading groceries when two suspects jumped from a Toyota Camry and rushed them. The first suspect held a gun to the wife’s head as the second rummaged through the man’s pockets. That second man’s gun was pointed at the husband’s stomach, police said.

A neighbor saw the incident in progress and took action. Authorities said he grabbed his own gun and charged the suspects, causing the first suspect to take off running. But the criminal going through the husband’s pockets reportedly stood his ground.

Despite being ordered to drop his gun, the suspect pointed the weapon at the good Samaritan and was met with gun fire.

In the subsequent shoot out, one of the men — identified as Chauncey Davis — was injured. Davis was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was airlifted to the Regional Medical Center.

Davis was charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

The second suspect has not been identified at this time.