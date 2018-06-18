Family mourns death of a father killed outside of a Forrest City club on Father’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday night at a Forrest City club turned deadly.

39-year-old Lawrence Williamson was killed after someone opened fire as the club began to shut its doors.

Three little girls who were supposed to spend time with their dad on Father's Day now have memories of losing him on a day that supposed to be filled with celebration.

"He was there for me when nobody else was," Williamson's sister, Brittany said.

Williamson was a big brother, an uncle and a father of three.

"He was actually everybody's favorite," Williamson's niece Sandra said.

Before his final moments at Club Envy, he posed for a photo as he stood alongside his brother.

It was the same brother who tried to save him as he took his last breaths.

"My brother Roderick, he tried to turn him over. But when he tried to turn him over, it was too late," Brittany said.

Forrest City Police said it all started with an argument inside of the club.

Then 15 minutes before the clubs closing time, the argument escalated and ended in gunfire outside.

"I'm going to miss everything about him," Brittany said.

She described Lawrence as a nice person and someone who treated people the same way he wanted to be treated.

While Sunday was supposed to be a day of celebration, Williamson's family said it will be a constant memory of losing a good dad.

"We'll see a lot of difference, because he did take care of us. He would come when he needed him. He was always there," Sandra said.

As police are still seeking leads to make an arrest, the victim's family just hopes whoever is responsible will pay for their pain.

The family is organizing a candlelight vigil for Williamson on Thursday.