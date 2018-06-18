× Domestic fight leads to man being chased with sword

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An argument with her boyfriend over their relationship landed one Mid-South woman behind bars over the weekend.

Ariel Agnew was sitting her in car the 5900 block of Hickory Meadow Lane when she and her boyfriend reportedly got into an altercation. The man told police he was getting his belongings out of the back when Agnew started the car and began driving away. Hanging half way out of the vehicle, he tried to stop the car by pulling the keys from the ignition. As he did so, Agnew repeatedly struck him in the head, police said.

That’s when they lost control and hit a parked car.

However that wasn’t the end of their argument.

The driver then jumped from the car, grabbed a sword from her trunk and began chasing the man, who ran to his grandmother’s apartment for help. Locked outside, she threatened both of them and even grabbed a utility street cover and shattered the woman’s patio door.

She then turned her attention to the man’s car. She allegedly grabbed the same utility street cover and proceeded to throw it at the man’s windshield saying “since you f***ed up my s***, I’m going to f*** up your s*** too.”

The man ran out to stop her and that’s when he allegedly received a four inch laceration to his arm from the sword.

When questioned by police, Agnew the man had a weapon first, but couldn’t describe to police what it looked like.

Agnew was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.