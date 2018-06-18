× Disney, Epilepsy Foundation issues seizure warning for ‘Incredibles 2’ movie

NEW YORK — Disney and the Epilepsy Foundation issued a warning over concerns a superhero battle sequence in the new Incredibles 2 movie may cause seizures.

According to USA Today, moviegoers took to social media over the weekend to point out that the scene – which involves “bright flashing lights”- could cause those with photo sensitivity to have migraines or even seizures.

In a statement on Friday, the Epilepsy Foundation said they heard reports that people have experienced seizures during the movie.

“For about 3 percent of people with epilepsy, exposure to flashing lights at certain intensities, or with certain visual patterns, can trigger seizures. This condition is known as photosensitive epilepsy and it’s more common in children and adolescents, especially those with generalized epilepsy and a type known as juvenile myoclonic epilepsy.

For those who have been diagnosed with photosensitive epilepsy — or are simply sensitive to flashing lights — and are planning to watch the movie, they should be advised that the flashing lights may trigger seizures in some people.”

The organization also called for Disney to be proactive in warning moviegoers about the potential issue.

Disney responded on Friday by sending out advisories to all theaters.

The latest Disney movie became the best animated opening of all time, the biggest PG-rated launch ever and the 8th highest film launch overall over the weekend.

Disney estimated on Sunday that the film earned $180 million in its first weekend in North American theaters — far surpassing industry analysts’ loftiest expectations which had the film pegged for a $120 to $140 million debut.

The previous animation record-holder was another Pixar sequel, “Finding Dory,” which had a $135 million launch in 2016. It was Disney’s live-action “Beauty and the Beast” that held the record for a PG debut with $174.8 million in 2017.