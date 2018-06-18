Cross County jailers relieved of duty after being arrested for DWI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Cross County jailers were relieved of duty after they were arrested for driving while intoxicated Friday, June 15.

Zachary Silver and Alvin Miller were booked into the Cross County Jail but have since bonded out.

Neither will be allowed to return to work.

Silver was charged with driving while intoxicated, not wearing a seat belt and driving left of center.

Miller was charged with violation of omnibus DWI act and refusal to submit to chemical test.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information becomes available.