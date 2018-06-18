Adult entertainer claiming to have had affair with President Trump performs at Memphis club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Stormy Daniels, the adult film star who said she had an affair with President Trump, is in the Mid-South to perform at The Pony Club in the airport area Monday night.

The x-rated actress is involved in a legal battle with the president and his lawyer.

She says they paid her hush money to stay quiet about the affair.

"It was a good show. It was entertaining. That is what it is about," a supporter said.

These Stormy Daniels supporters say her connection to President Trump may have helped her back into the spotlight. But regardless, they are just glad to have been in her presence.

"It's time to bring back the quality of women supporting each other," the supporter said.

Amanda Sharp says her husband is a fan of Daniels, and she doesn't mind getting behind the cause.

"My husband thinks she is a beautiful woman. So why not be here?"

Sharp says it's about lifting up every woman.

"I'm here to promote other women because women tear each other down in daily life."

For Herman Ray, it's about seeing what all the hype is about. "I just want to see what the Allure is,."

Winfred Beasley says he attended the event, because he's a supporter of President Trump.

"When I walked in the door, they gave it to me."

He even got the hat being handed out at the door for good measure to show that he was at the pony when Stormy Daniels came to town.

"I had to come just to say I came," Beasley said.

The owner says this is the most packed it's been in years.

There was a lot of promoting that went into the event, and, as far as they can see, Stormy Daniels coming to town did not disappoint.