× Accused rapist faces additional charges after heroin, fentanyl found at 201 Poplar

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aggravated rapist was behind bars Monday morning and is facing additional charges after he broke into a motel room and was reportedly caught with heroin at the Shelby County Jail.

According to court documents an arrest warrant was issued for Jamalza Simmons on Saturday for aggravated rape and domestic assault charges. Several hours later, an employee at the Welcome Inn on Summer Avenue called police saying an unknown man had broken into a room.

Officers later discovered that man -Simmons – had two warrants out for his arrest and took him into custody.

Additional charges were filed after deputies at the Shelby County Jail discovered Simmons had heroin in his front pocket while entering 201 Poplar.

We are working to learn more information about the crimes he’s accused of.