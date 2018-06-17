× Vehicle struck by train in Cross County Saturday night, killing 4

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. —Four people were killed after their vehicle was struck by a train in Cross County, Arkansas on Private Drive off of U. S. Highway 49 Saturday, the Arkansas State Police said.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m.

According to the report, the vehicle the victims were in, a Hyundai Sonata, attempted to cross the road at the railroad crossing but was struck by a southbound train.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.