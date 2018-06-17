Three men seriously hurt in separate shootings overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police had their hands full overnight as they investigated three separate shootings across the city.

Detectives say three men were shot in as many hours.

The violence began at Merton Manor Apartments on North Merton Street in Binghampton where a man was shot just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

"The sound was life an automatic rifle," said neighbor Mahad Farah. "Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop. It was around 10 or around 8, 9 shots... It’s scary, very scary."

For Farah and his family, who came to America three years ago to escape the turmoil in East Africa, the sound of gunfire was an unwelcome reminder of what they thought they’d left behind.

"We tried to get away from the violence, but we are experiencing here more violence," he said.

#DEVELOPING: A violent night in the city, with THREE separate shootings.

- 1 man shot at Everette/Merton, critical, police looking for white, 4-door car

- 1 shot during fight on Decatur, critical, no suspect info

- 1 man shot on Flamingo, critical, no suspect @3onyourside — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) June 17, 2018

Two hours after that shooting, another man was shot when police say a huge fight broke out at an apartment complex on Decatur Street in North Memphis.

And around midnight – three hours after the initial shooting – another man was shot at a home in East Memphis.

Just across the street from the Binghampton crime scene sits a community garden decorated with hand-painted words of affirmation, like "hope for the world” and "you are loved."

"We feel that we’re helping the community to learn and grow," said community garden volunteer Jim Levernier.

He and his girlfriend spend many of their days volunteering at MickMerton Gardens, encouraging kids to plant fruits and vegetables and hopefully instilling in them morals and values along the way.

"We’re all kind of in it together to build a healthy neighborhood," Levernier said. "My hope is we’ll have an impact. I think there has been an impact."

Trying to be part of the solution to the city’s seemingly never-ending violence.

Police say all three men who were shot overnight are in critical condition.

Investigators haven’t released any suspect information in any of the cases, except that they’re looking for a white, four-door car that may be connected to the Binghampton shooting.