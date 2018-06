× Police: Man critically injured in shooting at Whitehaven apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was transported to the hospital after a shooting at the Peppertree Apartments in the 4200 block of Graceland Drive in Whitehaven Sunday, Memphis Police said.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

