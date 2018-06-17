MPD responds to 3 shootings, stabbing and fatal hit-and-run overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police reported three shootings, a stabbing and a fatal hit-and-run overnight Saturday and early Sunday.
- At 10:10 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Everett and Merton in Binghampton. One male was shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. He is listed in critical condition. The suspects were possibly in a white four-door sedan.
- At 11:40 p.m., a man with a stab wound was found at the fire house on South Parkway in the Riverside area. The stabbing reportedly occurred at Swift and West Person. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
- At midnight, a pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver at Jefferson and Claybrook downtown. The man was dead on the scene. Police have no information about the driver who hit him.
- At 12:20 a.m., police say shots were fired by unknown suspects, prompting a large fight in the 700 block of Decatur in the North Memphis. One male was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle and is listed in critical condition.
- At 1:15 a.m., police say a man was shot in the 4700 block of Flamingo in East Memphis. He drove himself to a hospital, then was airlifted to Regional One in critical condition. No suspect information is available.