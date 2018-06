× Man killed outside Forrest City club early Sunday morning

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A man was shot and killed outside of Club Envy in Forrest City, Arkansas early Sunday morning, Forrest City Police said.

Police say the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m.

Lawrence Williamson, 39, was struck multiple times.

It started with an altercation inside of the club that escalated outside.

No one else was injured.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update you as more information is available.