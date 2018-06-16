× Zach Randolph’s brother shot and killed in Indiana

Marion, Ind. — The brother of former Grizzlies player Zach Randolph was shot and killed outside of a bar in Indiana.

According to FOX59, the shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at a bar called Hop’s Blues Room. A officer who was patrolling nearby heard shots coming from the area around the bar.

The officer found Roger Randolph between two cars in the parking lot.

More than 25 people inside of the bar at the time of the shooting. The FOX59 article reports that Marion police are “having a tough time” getting information about the incident, and have not been able to release suspect information.

Zach Randolph, known to many Memphians as Zbo, played with the Memphis Grizzlies for eight seasons. He currently plays for the Sarcamento Kings.