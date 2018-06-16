Vigil honors 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed by brother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- One Frayser neighborhood is grieving the loss of a 12-year-old girl who was accidentally shot and killed by her 13-year-old brother.

Loved ones gathered for a vigil Saturday morning to celebrate her life and honor her memory.

Police say Tateanna James’ brother accidentally shot her Tuesday morning when their mom left them alone in the car with a loaded gun.

The 12-year-old will never learn to drive, go to prom or get married – those opportunities were ripped away from her.

"Tateanna was a light. She was a leader," said family friend Hattie Porter. "She loved school. She loved her family, her brother, her sisters and she loved her mom. A great example. A hard worker, her mom. They loved each other."

Family, friends and neighbors release balloons at a vigil in honor of 12yo Tyteanna James, who was killed Tuesday in an accidental shooting when police say her mom left a loaded gun in the car w/ her and a 13yo boy. Her mom and the boy are both charged in the case. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/qYkbQ6KzV5 — Nina Harrelson 🎥 (@NinaHarrelsonTV) June 16, 2018

Tateanna’s mom, 33-year-old Katrena Blackshire, sobbed as she listened to the outpouring of support – likely feeling as much guilt as she is grief.

"As we stand here today amen to show love to Katrena, to remember the life of Tateanna, I would encourage you just to continue to show love one toward another," said Pastor Myron Donald of Greater Lewis Street Ministries.

Blackshire is charged with criminally negligent homicide and aggravated child abuse in her daughter’s death.

"We want our children to know, you must make good decisions, and our parents must make good decisions," said Ephie Johnson, president and CEO of Neighborhood Christian Centers, which put on Saturday's vigil. "So, we all are praying for the family and trust that everyone will learn from this."

Mourners lit candles and released dozens of balloons – many in purple and red – Tateanna’s favorite colors.

Tateanna’s brother is charged with reckless homicide.

Blackshire will face a judge next week.