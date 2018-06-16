× Two arrested one shot after threatening homeowners with AK-47

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —Two men were arrested after they held up three people in a home early Saturday morning, Memphis Police said.

According to police, Raymone Hollins and Zavier Palmer, armed with an AK-47, broke into the home in the 4100 block of Leweir Street at around 1 a.m.

The two went to the home after a disagreement, police said.

Palmer was said to have waived the gun around yelling threats at the three victims.

Police said one victim attempted to call police, but Palmer took the phone away from her and started strangling her.

Another victim ran to a bedroom, got a handgun, and shot palmer to protect herself and the other two victims.

Hollins carried Palmer out of the house and drove away in their Mercedes, but police later found them at a fire station on Overton Crossing.

Palmer was taken to the hospital and Hollins was detained by police.

Police said they found the AK-47 in their Mercedes.

Hollins and Palmer are charged with three counts of aggravated assault and burglary.