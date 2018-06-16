× Tractor trailer accident causing traffic delays on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A tractor trailer that crashed on the I-40 and North Watkins Road Saturday afternoon is causing traffic delays.

According to TDOT, the accident was reported at around 1:30 p.m.

The tractor trailer can be seen laying on its side on the shoulder of the road on the westbound side of I-40.

The westbound right lanes have been blocked while crews work to clear the accident.

The eastbound traffic is not affected. The accident is expected to be clear by 5:00 p.m.