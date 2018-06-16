Police: West Memphis man arrested in 15-year-old girl’s murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

West Memphis, Ark. -- The West Memphis Police Department says a man has been arrested for the death of a 15-year-old girl.

Police say Kelton Moore has been charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of Jordyne Craig.

Craig's family said she was shot on June 9 while she was walking home from a store with her boyfriend and her boyfriend's grandmother.

Moore has also been charged with attempted murder for shooting Craig's boyfriend, who is recovering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

Residents in the West Memphis neighborhood say Moore has been in trouble many times before but believes he may just be hanging around the wrong people.

Just like Chris Jackson, a West Memphis native, who says he also got caught up with the wrong people.

"There's no sense in it. I was a fool," Jackson said.

Jackson was shot four times and lost his eye.

He says it changed his life and now, with two kids and two grandkids, he realizes it's time for it all to stop.

He lives on the same street where Craig died and worries as the violence inches closer and closer to home.

Other neighbors who didn't know any of the people involved in either shootings say enough is enough. They are just fed up with the violence in the neighborhood.

Moore was arrested Friday in connection to Craig's murder.

West Memphis police say that Moore, along with his grandmother, were both the victims of a drive-by shooting on June 6.

Moore sustained injuries to his hand while his 81-year-old grandmother was shot in the leg.

It happened one street over from where he is accused of murdering the young girl.

The grandmother declined an interview but said she didn't think the two incidents were connected.

A suspect named Desmon Mason was arrested for that shooting.

Meanwhile, neighbors don't care whether it was about retaliation they just think it's time for the parents to step up.

"Y'all bring it on the news every night. Do you know where your childen are? No you don't, because you don't care. Get it together," A woman who didn't want to show her face but has lived in the are for 60 years said.

She says she saw Craig's body in the street after the shooting and thinks it's all just senseless.

She says crime not only needs to get out of her neighborhood but come to an end.

"Wherever y'all are bringing it from to these areas, take it back where you're at. But you fail to realize y'all are hurting more than just the people you are killing. Y'all didn't just hurt that child. Y'all killed that child."

WREG will be working to find out more information regarding Moore's arrest.