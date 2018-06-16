× Four arrested in Cross County drug bust

CROSS COUNTY, Ark. — Four people are behind bars after a Friday drug bust, the Cross County Sheriff’s Department said.

Diallio Jones, Douglas Jackson, Veronica Crumbly and Chastity Strong were all arrested after deputies and other police departments found drugs in their home while executing a search warrant.

Deputies found stolen items from Cherry Valley and Wynne, Arkansas along with methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia.

The four suspects are being held at the Cross County jail and have drug-related charges.