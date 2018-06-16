× Police: 3 injured, 1 dead after Hickory Hill shooting

Memphis, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hickory Hill that has left three people injured and one person dead.

Police say that two male victims were found shot in the 5600 block of Myers Road.

Both men were taken to the hospital. One is in critical condition, while the other is in non-critical condition.

Later on, two additional shooting victims arrived at the hospital. While one is in critical condition, the other was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. They have not released any suspect information.

WREG will be working to find out more details.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, please call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.