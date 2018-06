× Woman found dead in apparent homicide near Henning

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Tenn. — Agents are investigating an apparent homicide after a woman was found dead Friday morning near Henning, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the body of a white female was found on the side of Berry Morrow Road.

Investigators do not know how long the body had been there.

WREG is sending a crew to Henning to learn more.