Woman charged in boyfriend’s death in Orange Mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead and the woman accused of killing him is behind bars.

According to Memphis Police, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday morning in Orange Mound after a domestic dispute.

Neighbors said the Charles Hail and Katrina Boone had been in a relationship for quite a while.

Neighbor Marie Tate said they had their fair share of arguments but no one thought it would go this far.

“Fighting just has to stop, arguing and domestic fighting it just has to stop," Tate said.

Calvin Lavelle Jones another neighbor and friend is still in disbelief after losing a neighbor they say lived there for decades.

“I just sat there and I just cried, because I just seen him yesterday," Jones said.

According to neighbors, it was nothing out of the ordinary for the two to get physical but this one shocked them all.

“I couldn’t do anything. I saw blood gushing out of his neck I couldn’t think about nothing but just look at him," Jones said

Jones lives across the street and has known Hail for years. He says he was a good guy.

Despite being locked up and charged with 1st-degree murder, Boone did try to revive him.

“She was outside trying to save him," Jones said.

WREG tried reaching someone at Boone's last known address but Hail’s neighbors tell me she stayed with him a lot.

We looked into Boone’s criminal history she pleaded guilty to aggravated statutory rape last year and is on the sex offender registry.